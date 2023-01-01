About our Flowers - Arrangers Bucket

Our arrangers bucket is perfect for florists, keen flower arrangers or anyone wanting to use British flowers to decorate for a special occasion. Our large bucket includes around 100 stems and always features a mix of focal flowers and filler flowers. The contents of the bucket changes depending on the season and will always feature the freshest blooms. We can work to colour palettes where possible. Please email us separately to make this request. Flowers are fully conditioned over night before you get them so they will be ready to go.