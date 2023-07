About our Flower Bunch - Large (Pay it Forward Price)

Our large flower bunch is made up of the best mix of seasonal blooms on the farm and is great for a gift, special occasion or just a treat! The individual flowers will change each week depending on the seasons. A great way to keep in touch with the seasons and brighten up your home. Select a Pay it Forward Price if you are able to pay an additional 20% donation to enable those on lower income to access a 20% discount.